Polaris Industries will pay a $27.25 million civil penalty to the Consumer Product Safety Commission to settle two 2016 late-reporting claims involving defective recreational vehicles that were later recalled.

The settlement involved models of Polaris’ RZR and Ranger recreational off-road vehicles that contained defects, the CPSC said in a statement on Monday. Those defects potentially created “an unreasonable risk of serious injury or death.”

The agency claims Polaris knew some RZR 2013 to 2016 models could catch fire and had in fact received reports of 150 fires, including one that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old passenger. In addition, the company knew of 11 reports of burn injuries and a fire that consumed 10 acres of land, the agency said.

“Despite having this information,” the agency said, “Polaris failed to immediately notify CPSC of the defect or risk posed by the off-road vehicles as required by federal law.”

Polaris said on Monday it “remains vigilant and focused on continually learning and bolstering its safety and quality practices.” During the past two years, Polaris centralized its product safety organization, created a new product design process, hired 200 additional quality and engineering experts, enhanced post sales surveillance and data analysis and invested in new tools and processes.

“Today’s resolution settles these matters with the CPSC,” said company CEO Scott Wine in a statement. “Rooted in our long-standing commitment to our customers and dealers is our guiding principle of ‘safety and ethics always’ and a drive to continually grow and improve as a company, and we have.”

The CPSC noted that Polaris problems potentially affected thousands of customers. Polaris manufactured 133,000 of its 2013 to 2016 RZR 900 models and its 2014 to 2016 RZR 1000 models, the agency said.

As far as defects involving Polaris Ranger four-wheelers, the CPSC said that in 2014, the company received 36 reports of fires involving some 2014 Rangers. The agency said Polaris made design changes to those 2014 models to prevent heat shields from coming loose, but didn’t report the fire and heat shield problem to the government until July 2016, when it recalled 42,500 Ranger 2014 models.

The CPSC said that after the recall, Polaris received customer reports of three fires and heat shields that loosened or fell off its model year 2015 Rangers.

“Polaris failed to immediately notify CPSC of the defect or risk posed by the model year 2015 [Ranger off-road vehicles] as required by federal law,” the agency said. “By the time Polaris did report, it had received 10 reports of heat shield incidents including five reports of fires. Subsequently, CPSC and Polaris announced a recall of 51,000 [off road vehicles] in April 2017.”

As part of the settlement, the agency said Polaris agreed to maintain “an enhanced compliance program” to ensure compliance with the Consumer Product Safety Act and a related system of internal controls and procedures designed to ensure timely reporting in the future.

In addition to the settlement, Polaris announced Monday that it is recalling select models of its off-road RZR XP/XP 4 1000 vehicles. Spokeswoman Jess Rogers said that Polaris will e-mail and send letters directly to customers and will work with dealers to make sure customers learn about the recall and get free repairs.

Monday’s settlement and subsequent recall with the CPSC comes after hundreds of thousands of Polaris vehicles have been recalled in recent years for a host of problems including overheating and fires that led in some cases to injury and death.

The Medina-based company has since faced lawsuits, vehicle recalls, millions in warranty costs and a hit to the company’s stock price.

Polaris said Monday’s settlement is not expected to affect the company’s prior 2018 earnings guidance of $6.00 to $6.20 per share. The settlement was previously accrued for, officials said.

Polaris stock fell $3.52 to $111 per share in early trading Monday.

The company informed customers they can visit Polaris.com/ridersafety to learn more about vehicle quality and safety, and safe riding practices.