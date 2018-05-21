Fortune 500 named powersports maker
The Medina-based maker of off-road four-wheelers, snowmobiles, motorcycles and electric vehicles ranked number 496 on Fortune list.
For 64 years, the Fortune 500 has ranked U.S. companies by revenues. With the help of acquisitions and organic growth, Polaris is now large enough to place with fellow behemoths.
As of 2017, Polaris has $5.4 billion in annual revenues, profits of $172 million and factories in Roseau, Minn., Spirit Lake Iowa, Osceola, Wis., Huntsville, Ala., as well as Mexico and Poland. The company is based in Medina, Minnesota and has a research center in Wyoming, Minn.
“Being named to the Fortune 500 is a tremendous honor and a true testament to the integrity, passion, and commitment to excellence of every Polaris employee,” said Polaris CEO
