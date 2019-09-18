Medina-based Polaris Inc. has lent five 2020 Ranger off-road vehicles to Team Rubicon's recovery efforts in the hurricane ravaged Bahamas. It is one of many relief efforts taking shape to help thousands devasted by the category five hurricane.

Polaris' five rugged, mud-roving vehicles are worth about $75,000 combined. They will be used by the veteran-led Team Rubicon disaster assistance group in rescue and recovery efforts across the badly damaged Bahamas, company officials said Wednesday. The vehicles were made in Polaris' plant in Huntsville, Alabama and shipped to Florida before being deployed to the islands.

The unusually strong Hurricane Dorian that slammed the northwestern Bahamas islands two weeks ago obliterated homes and buildings, killed 51 residents and left thousands homeless. The islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama suffered the brunt of the devastation.

Polaris previously donated about $1.36 million worth of rescue fleet vehicles and assistance to the Salvation Army after Hurricane Harvey and other storm disasters. Now it's expanding its outreach to other organizations.

It began working with Team Rubicon in April of this year after Winter Storm Ulmer wailed against parts of South Dakota and Nebraska. Polaris donated six vehicles to assist in clean-up efforts at that time.