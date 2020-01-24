Habitat for Humanity ReStores will host its most-anticipated sale of the year this weekend, just as shoppers are putting their holiday bills behind them and starting to think about spring cleanups and home updates.

Its two locations in Minneapolis and New Brighton will sell everything except some paint supplies at 50% off on Saturday.

ReStores specialize in home furnishings, furniture and building supplies and have seen double-digit growth for seven years, according to Pete O'Keefe, store director. Later this year, the New Brighton store will be expanded.

He credits part of the stores' success to donation partners, noting that furniture retailers and big-box hardware stores frequently donate new merchandise.

"ReStore shoppers are scoring more new-in-box items, which could be a scratch-and-dent appliance or a dining set that's been returned," he said.

Twin Cities residents are also generous with their donations. The Twin Cities stores are in the top 2% of all ReStores for the amount of drop-off donations.

Recent additions to the stores include kitchen cabinets and new scratch-and-dent appliances, carpet squares and carpet. The Minneapolis store has a couple of gas generators that sold for $6,000 new. The New Brighton location has a sizable inventory of carpet padding.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 2700 Minnehaha Av. in Minneapolis and 510 County Road D W. in New Brighton. ReStore does not deliver but will have delivery company recommendations. Coupons and other discounts are not accepted during the sale.

Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity, which supports construction, rehab or repair of homes for financially-challenged working families.