Sunday at Target Center the Timberwolves' bid for a fourth straight win came to an end thanks to an offense that stopped moving the ball and a defense that stopped protecting the rim.

Up nine with 9:57 left to play after Shabazz Muhammad hit two free throws, the Pistons outscored Minnesota 27-13 the rest of the way to win 100-97.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, his high with the Wolves, with 10 rebounds, four assists and five steals. But it wasn't enough for the Wolves, who were outscored 27-13 over the final 9:57. With the win the Pistons (11-5) got the two-game sweep of the Wolves this season.

Andre Drummond scored 20 for Detroit, who had all five starters score in double figures.

But it was Reggie Jackson who was deadly down the stretch, scoring six straight Detroit points as the Pistons took the lead late.

The Wolves (10-6) went up 84-73 on two Butler free throws with 9:57 left. Over the next 7 minutes the Pistons out-scored the Wolves 17-8 to pull within 92-90 on Andre Drummond's basket with 2:57 left and forcing a Wolves time out.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) reacts after missing his third free throw shot during the second half. ] LEILA NAVIDI ï leila.navidi@startribune.com BACKGROUND INFORMATION: The Minnesota Timberwolves play against the Detroit Pistons at Target Center in Minneapolis on Sunday, November 19, 2017. The Detroit Pistons won 100-97.

Out of the time out Wiggins missed, and Drummond scored at the other end to tie the game with 2:05 left.

Wiggins hit one of two free throws with 1:45 left, but Jackson scored with 1:26 left to put the Pistons up a point.

Out of a time out Nemanja Bjelica scored with 41.5 seconds left, only to have Jackson score his sixth straight Pistons point to put Detroit back up three.

Fouled on a three pointer, Butler made two of three free throws to pull the Wolves within a point with 6.2 seconds left. Tobias Harris was fouled, and made both free throws. Butler's last-second long three bounced in and out.