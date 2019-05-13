A pickup truck driver crossed into oncoming traffic on a northwestern Wisconsin highway, hitting two cars and killing one motorist, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 2:40 p.m. Sunday on Washburn County Hwy. B east of Shell Lake and about 25 miles north of Barron, the State Patrol said.

The pickup driver was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Minnesota with serious injuries, the patrol added.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of any of the vehicles’ occupants and are investigating why the pickup driver went over the centerline.