A pickup truck crash Thursday morning on a southeastern Minnesota interstate killed the driver and one of his passengers, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 7:05 a.m. on westbound Interstate 90 about 20 miles southwest of Rochester in Pleasant Valley Township, according to the State Patrol. The pickup cut across the median, rolled and came to rest on the eastbound shoulder, the patrol said.

Killed were the driver, a 45-year-old man from Tulsa, Okla., and a back-seat passenger, according to the patrol. Neither had on their seat belts, the patrol said. Two others were expected to survive their injuries.

Two of the pickup occupants were from Tulsa and the other two from Columbia, Mo. Identities were scheduled to be released later Thursday.