Danny Sigelman of ­Minneapolis:

1 Mykur. I’m stoked about seeing this Danish group Saturday at the Cabooze in Minneapolis. Their “Mareridt” (Danish for “Nightmare”) was an essential soundtrack for 2017. I’m curious how composer Amalie Bruun’s brand of folk with chant vocals mixed with black metal is performed live.

2 Dessa, Super Bowl Live. With snow falling, she managed to hold the outdoor crowd in the palm of her freezing hands with a beautiful and triumphant performance.

3 Thurston Moore, Uptown VFW. Like a scene from “Portlandia,” there was Moore of Sonic Youth at the VFW, playing solo acoustic psychedelic walls of sound with a film backdrop of space scenes. He encored with 20 minutes of ear-splitting and awesome distorted electric guitar skronking and looped feedback.

Contribute: popmusic@startribune.com.

Jon Bream of the Star Tribune:

1 Har Mar Superstar, the Dakota. The born-again Minneapolis soul man showed his affection for Sam Cooke even though his phrasing was more like Van Morrison’s.

2 “My Mother Has 4 Noses,” Jungle Theater. Singer/playwright Jonatha Brooke’s one-woman musical about dealing with her Christian Scientist mom’s dementia is poignant, powerful and funny. Don’t hesitate when ushers offer you tissues before the show.

3 Justin Timberlake’s encore, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” After going off the air at the Orpheum Theatre, the two broke into a spontaneous a cappella version of the Bee Gees’ “Nights on Broadway,” which was hilarious even without costumes. Then J.T. and his band played “Drink You Away,” which showcased more musicality than his entire Super Bowl halftime performance.