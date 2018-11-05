Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County commissioner and retired police officer, vies for the Eighth District congressional seat Tuesday against Joe Radinovich, a former state legislator and Democratic strategist.

The two rivals spent months crisscrossing the 27,000-square-mile district, which includes Duluth, the Iron Range and cities from Grand Marais to North Branch. Once a DFL stronghold, the district has swung Republican, with President Donald Trump winning the district by 16 points in 2016.

The race drew a slew of TV ads and about $9 million in outside spending. Republicans have long eyed the seat as a potential pickup, prompting visits from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Stauber, 52, of Hermantown called himself a pro-union Republican and devoted Trump supporter. On the campaign trail, he touted his police career and vowed to keep up the economic “revitalization” after federal tax cuts. He weathered criticism for sending e-mails from his county account for political activity.

Radinovich, 32, of Crosby was a union organizer before getting elected to the state House in 2012. After he lost re-election, he worked as campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan, and as Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s chief of staff before jumping into the race.

Radinovich pressed for campaign finance reform and to protect Social Security and Medicare. He supported a ban on high capacity magazines and bump stocks, citing his mother’s death in a murder-suicide when he was a teen.

Kelly Smith