The dormant “Paisley Park After Dark” brand will be revived again this week. Prince’s studio palace in Chanhassen will host a listening party on Friday night to celebrate that day's release of “Piano & a Microphone 1983," hopefully the first of many releases from his legendary vault.

Tickets to Friday’s party are on sale now for $60 via OfficialPaisleyPark.com, a price that includes the standard Paisley Park tour (even though probably 95% of the people interested in this event have already done the tour). To find tickets on the site, go to the calendar and click on Sept. 21, then scroll down to the “After Dark” tag.

Scheduled 7-11 p.m., the shindig will also include a dance party with a DJ and a listening session for the new album, which might be the least-danceable record in Prince’s canon.

Announced back in June, “Piano & a Microphone 1983” will be formally released in all formats Friday. It’s a famous cassette bootleg recorded in one straight piano-noodling session at Prince’s old Purple House between his “1999” tour and the build-up to “Purple Rain.” Warner Bros. debuted the album's version of the cult-loved B-side "17 Days" last week for another preview track. Look for an in-depth story on the landmark recording by Jon Bream in Friday’s Star Tribune.

Friday’s party is not the only sign of renewed life at Paisley Park. The operators at the museum – which still hosts daytime tours on a near-daily basis -- are also hosting a job fair at the Hilton in Bloomington on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the available positions are listed on the Paisley Park website.