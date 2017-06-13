Outside magazine Tuesday named Minneapolis and St. Paul as one of the top 25 “Best Towns” ever. The Twin Cities were singled out as the best place to bike-commute year-round, according to Outside magazine.

Kansas City, Mo., made the list for biking and barbecue and Fort Collins, Colorado took honors as the best “bike-to-happy-hour town.”

“Sure, the Twin Cities have affordable homes, a mellow pace of life, and a great economy (it’s home to tech, retail, and finance giants 3M, Target and U.S. Bank),” the magazine stated. “But the real reason to move here is the biking (median household income $71,000).”

The magazine put together a list of best towns in 2017 with the help of a special advisory council and its three decades of coverage.

“For the past five years, our readers have chosen our list of the best adventure towns,” said Outside Associate Editor Jonah Ogles. “For the first time, we assembled a council of experts to help us pick the greatest places in America. Thrill-seekers will never have to look too far in these spots, whether mountain climbing, whitewater rafting or conquering a single-track trail.”

The Twin Cities being named as a good biking town may be news for the nation, but it’s something Minnesotans have known for some time.

The latest census data, released last fall, confirmed the steady rise of bike commuters in Minneapolis. At the time about 5 percent of city workers commuted by bike, a slight increase over 2014. St. Paul saw a record 2.1 percent of workers commuting by bike.

Minneapolis ranked third behind Portland (No. 1) and Madison, Wis., for the highest bicycle commuting rate in the nation.

Minneapolis has a goal of reaching 15 percent by 2025.

The city’s Bicycle Master Plan calls for adding 30 miles of protected bikeways by 2020.

Staff writer Bob Timmons contributed to this report.