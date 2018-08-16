Nature's night lights

Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park

8-9 p.m. Friday

• Discover some of Forestville's natural fireworks: the fireflies. (507-352-5111, mndnr.gov)

Paddleboard family

Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• Take a casual paddle around the lake. Listen and watch for wildlife. Children 9 and younger must ride on an adult's board. Cost is $20. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)

Bison tours

Blue Mounds State Park

1, 3 and 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

• A naturalist with lead a tour in the park's new Prairie Tour Vehicle. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for ages 4-12 in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations. (507-283-6050, mndnr.gov)

Photo scavenger hunt

William O'Brien State Park

6-7:30 p.m. Saturday

• Find and photograph as much of our nature checklist as possible. Cameras available. Prizes awarded. (651-433-0500, mndnr.gov)

Family kayaking

Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park

9-11 a.m. Saturday

• Learn safety skills and proper paddling techniques. Equipment provided. Cost is $20. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)

Wildflower hike

Fort Snelling State Park

1-3 p.m. Sunday

• Have you been wondering what's blooming? (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov)

Family fishing

Cleary Lake Regional Park

2-4 p.m. Sunday

• Learn about gear and technique, and try it out. A license is provided for the class. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.

(threeriversparks.org)