Nature's night lights
Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park
8-9 p.m. Friday
• Discover some of Forestville's natural fireworks: the fireflies. (507-352-5111, mndnr.gov)
Paddleboard family
Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park
1-2:30 p.m. Saturday
• Take a casual paddle around the lake. Listen and watch for wildlife. Children 9 and younger must ride on an adult's board. Cost is $20. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)
Bison tours
Blue Mounds State Park
1, 3 and 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday
• A naturalist with lead a tour in the park's new Prairie Tour Vehicle. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for ages 4-12 in advance at mndnr.gov/reservations. (507-283-6050, mndnr.gov)
Photo scavenger hunt
William O'Brien State Park
6-7:30 p.m. Saturday
• Find and photograph as much of our nature checklist as possible. Cameras available. Prizes awarded. (651-433-0500, mndnr.gov)
Family kayaking
Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park
9-11 a.m. Saturday
• Learn safety skills and proper paddling techniques. Equipment provided. Cost is $20. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot. (threeriversparks.org)
Wildflower hike
Fort Snelling State Park
1-3 p.m. Sunday
• Have you been wondering what's blooming? (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov)
Family fishing
Cleary Lake Regional Park
2-4 p.m. Sunday
• Learn about gear and technique, and try it out. A license is provided for the class. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6700 to reserve a spot.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.