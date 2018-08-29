When we last left our staff prognosticators at the end of the 2017 season, Jim Paulsen (57-25) had bested colleague David La Vaque by a seven-game margin. He’s so good he deserves a brand. David suggests “Jimmy the Grump.” Game on.

CRETIN-DERHAM HALL at TOTINO-GRACE, 7 P.M.

Jim says: Is Cretin-Derham Hall a legit 6A contender? Can Totino-Grace rebound from a subpar season? As much as I admire the job coach Jeff Ferguson and the T-G staff does each year to reload a program without a feeder system, the Raiders have high-caliber weapons.

Cretin-Derham Hall 20, Totino-Grace 14

David says: That “feeder system” is the entire metro are. But I digress. Historically, well-coached Totino-Grace defenses have caused opposing weapons to misfire. And the Eagles return five starters to what should be another solid defensive unit.

Totino-Grace 21, Cretin-Derham Hall 17

WAYZATA at ROSEMOUNT, 7 P.M.

Jim says: With the talent amassed on the Wayzata roster, I don’t see the Trojans enduring a third consecutive 2-7 season. But this is just one game, at Rosemount, on grass. The home team is still smarting from a season-opening loss to Wayzata a year ago.

Rosemount 27, Wayzata 14

David says: Both teams return their quarterbacks and each of those signal callers can throw to a Division I-caliber receiver. Rosemount’s Jonathan Mann verbally committed to the Gophers while the Trojans’ Billy Riviere is headed to North Dakota.

Rosemount 31, Wayzata 28

ROSEVILLE at ANOKA, 7 P.M.

Jim says: Roseville lost most of its offensive production from 2017. Anoka is coming off a winless campaign and has a pair of high level talents in OL Joey Lombard and LB Godo Jiggo. Tornadoes get their first victory since 2016.

Anoka 30, Roseville 19

David says: The grass bowl that is Anoka’s Goodrich Field makes for a perfect football setting. The Tornadoes want to give fans reasons to celebrate and they find a way to win.

Anoka 14, Roseville 13