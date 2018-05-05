The death of one person in a car fire Friday night in St. Paul appears to have been a suicide, police said Saturday.

Officers went to the scene in the 100 block of W. Edmund Avenue, in the East Midway area, about 7 p.m. Friday as the St. Paul Fire Department put out the flames. They found one person dead inside the vehicle, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

On Saturday morning, police tweeted that investigators have determined that the death was a suicide.

STAFF REPORT