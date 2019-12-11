A Brooklyn Park man is charged with fatally suffocating his infant daughter after a night of drinking and cocaine use, while in an unrelated case a Burnsville man was sentenced to prison in the shaking death of his newborn son.

Winston X. Hicks, 30, was charged last month in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree manslaughter for killing his 9-week-old daughter.

According to the complaint: Police were called to an apartment in the 3400 block of Central Avenue NE. in Minneapolis on Aug. 3. Police and paramedics attempted live-saving measures, but the baby was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital.

“Garbage, dirty dishes, dirty diapers, cigarettes, clothing and other garbage covered nearly every surface of the home,” the charges said of the apartment, which is different from the address listed on Hicks’ court record.

The baby’s mother told police the couple and a friend had spent the previous evening drinking and smoking marijuana. She allegedly said the baby woke up crying around 1:30 a.m., and she put it in a bouncer bassinet in the bedroom where Hicks was asleep.

The mother said she slept in the living room, and woke up about 8:30 a.m. to the sound of Hicks vomiting in the bathroom. A heavy quilt-like blanket was “balled up” over the baby’s face, and when she pulled it back, she saw the baby foaming at the mouth and not breathing.

The friend told police that the three adults were up late drinking and using cocaine, the charges said.

“…Defendant told Witness that he was drunk and that he killed his baby because he put a blanket over the baby’s face because she was crying the night before,” the complaint said. “Defendant also stated that he pushed clothes from the dresser onto the baby as well.”

A medical examiner’s report found that the baby died of asphyxia.

On Wednesday, Michael A. Herkal, 33, pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in the death of his 13-day-old son Anthony Herkal on Aug. 12, 2018, according to the Dakota County Attorney’s office. He was immediately sentenced to 24 years in prison.

According to charges against Herkal, police were called to an Apple Valley home, where Anthony was not breathing. He was taken to Fairview Ridges Hospital where it was determined that he had a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain. He died two days later.

The baby’s mother told police she left Anthony with Michael Herkal after an argument earlier in the day. She told police that Herkal texted her that evening that the baby would not stop crying and he needed her. Herkal told police multiple versions of what happened, including that his toddler pulled the baby off the couch, and that he slipped out of his hands and fell onto a coffee table during a diaper change. During the plea hearing, Herkal admitted to violently shaking the newborn.

