One person was killed and a second was critically injured in a double shooting on a Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.

The gunfire broke out around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of N. 9th Street, near the Ramp A parking structure and Target Center, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

A suspect stepped onto the parked bus and shot at the two victims in what was apparently a targeted incident, Elder said.

One victim died at the scene, while the other was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled but was arrested nearby shortly afterward, and a handgun was recovered, Elder said.

There were others on the bus when the shooting occurred. Police were interviewing witnesses late Thursday.

Minneapolis Police investigated the scene on the Metro Transit bus where two people were shot Thursday night.

"These sorts of incidents are truly rare," Elder said.