One person was killed and a second was critically injured in a double shooting on a Metro Transit bus in downtown Minneapolis Thursday night.
The gunfire broke out around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of N. 9th Street, near the Ramp A parking structure and Target Center, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.
A suspect stepped onto the parked bus and shot at the two victims in what was apparently a targeted incident, Elder said.
One victim died at the scene, while the other was rushed to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled but was arrested nearby shortly afterward, and a handgun was recovered, Elder said.
There were others on the bus when the shooting occurred. Police were interviewing witnesses late Thursday.
"These sorts of incidents are truly rare," Elder said.