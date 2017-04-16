Two people were taken to the hospital with head injuries after an early-morning brawl broke out in the parking lot of the AMC Showplace 16 movie theater in Coon Rapids. Officers arrived on the scene just after 2 a.m. Sunday to find a group of about 30 people, some wielding bats and sticks, said Coon Rapids police Sgt. Brady Madson. The crowd scattered when police arrived. Madson did not know the cause of the dispute. It did not appear to be preplanned, he said, but an argument that escalated, involving three different groups of people. One person was arrested. The condition of the two people hospitalized is not known.

KIM PALMER