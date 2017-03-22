As a young runaway himself who now has a 16-year-old daughter at home, a small-town police chief in southeastern Minnesota has made a direct plea on Facebook for a teenager missing for a month to come back to her nearby community.

Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander, who bounced around southern Minnesota early on in life with his mother and siblings, wrote Tuesday to Audrey Lukes that as an “old guy who’s a dad first, and a cop second,” he and his officers “are here to help if we can.”

Lukes, who on Wednesday turned 16 with her whereabouts unknown, hasn’t been seen since Feb. 22. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office suspects she ran away from her home in Montgomery.

In the posting made Tuesday and simply signed “Lee,” the 50-year-old father of three made his appeal for Lukes to come back in strictly personal terms.

“Even though I don’t know you, I’m worried about you,” wrote Sjolander, who has been chief in the city of roughly 1,800 since 2007. “I don’t know your past and it doesn’t matter to me. What matters is your safety and if you are running from something, it’s not going away. You’ll need to handle whatever it is and we are here to help if we can.”

Being a father, the chief continued, “I worry about kids. I’ve got three and they are all older than you, they aren’t perfect, nor am I, nor are you, and that’s OK. We tell people around here that we can do a lot with a good heart, and a willingness to change, if this sounds like you, please call our office...”

Sjolander noted that his department was staffed overnight by 24-year-old Officer Amy Reding, who’s “way cooler than me, and she would love to help.”

The chief closed with, “So that’s it, just a note from [an] old guy who’s a dad first, and a cop second. Stay safe, Lee.”

In an interview Wednesday, Sjolander said, “I also had a crappy childhood. I ran away at 13 and was raised by a foster family. I took my siblings with me and never went home again.”

He said police in Montgomery called Tuesday and said they had evidence that Lukes “could be in our area.” That prompted his department to “knock on doors and show some pictures” around Kenyon to go with the chief’s poignant posting.

“To see such a young person gone ... and hearing so much about kids being taken advantage of,” Sjolander said in the interview, “as a parent, I would be a nervous wreck. ... Good lord, I’ve got shoes that are older” than Lukes.

Among the more than 110 comments following the chief’s posting, one person wrote: “Reading this brings tears to my eyes. You r 1 amazing Police Officer. (Thank you) for Protecting my Home Town, I hope she is found safe n well, n b brought bk to her family. God Bless.”

Lukes is described as white, with brown eyes and reddish-auburn hair. Anyone with information about Lukes is urged to call 911 or the Montgomery Police Department at 1-507-364-7700.