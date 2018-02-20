Men’s hockey playoff schedule

Qualifications

Monday, 9:10 p.m. G1: USA 5, Slovakia 1

Tuesday, 1:40 a.m. (NBCSN) G2: Slovenia vs. Norway

Tuesday, 6:10 a.m. (USA) G3: Finland vs. Rep. of Korea

Tuesday, 6:10 a.m. (NBCSN) G4: Switzerland vs. Germany

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. Czech Republic vs. USA

Wednesday, 1:40 a.m. OAR vs. G2 winner

Wednesday, 6:10 a.m. Canada vs. G3 winner

Wednesday, 6:10 a.m. Sweden vs. G4 winner

Semifinals

Friday, 1:40 a.m.

Friday, 6:10 a.m.

Bronze medal game

Saturday, 6:10 a.m.

Gold medal game

Saturday, 10:10 p.m.