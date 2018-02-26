StarTribune
Olympic highlights from Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez

Here are some of Star Tribune photographer Carlos Gonzalez's best images from his time covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. 
By Carlos Gonzalez
February 26, 2018 — 8:55am
Fireworks at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during Closing Ceremony on Sunday.
Lindsey Vonn is carried as Team USA enters Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during the Closing Ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Sunday, February 25, 2018 in South Korea. (Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1224504 ORG XMIT: MIN1802251549180991

French athletes entered Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during Closing Ceremony on Sunday.
Performers at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during Closing Ceremony on Sunday.
Performers at Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium during Closing Ceremony on Sunday.
Tyler George delivered the rock. USA beat Sweden 10-7 at Gangneung Curling Centre on Saturday to win the Gold medal.
Tyler George delivered the rock. USA beat Canada 5-3 and will advance to the gold medal game.
Team skip John Shuster looked at his gold medal. Team USA beat Sweden 10-7 at Gangneung Curling Centre on Saturday to win the Gold medal
Canadian and USA fans at Gangneung Hockey Centre. USA beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to win the gold medal.
Troy Terry (23) fought for the puck in the first period.
Kendall Coyne (26) and Hilary Knight (21) celebrated at the end of the game.
Loena Hendrickx of Belgium during her free skate on Friday. Editors Note - Photo made using multiple exposure in camera.
Emmi Peltonen of Finland during her program on Friday.Editors Note - Photo made using multiple exposure in camera.
Suzanne Schulting (7) of the Netherlands led skaters during the women's 1,000m short track heat.
Becca Hamilton delivered the rock during a game vs. China on Monday night.
Lindsey Vonn during the women's Super-G at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Saturday.
Anna Veith reacted after her run at the women's Super-G at Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Saturday. Veith won the Silver Medal.
Lindsey Vonn was kissed Soohorang the official mascot of the 2018 Winter Olympics during the Venue Ceremony. Vonn of the USA won the bronze medal in Women's Downhill Jeongseon Alpine Centre on Wednesday. Sofia Goggia of Italy won the Gold.
Jessie Diggins (3) from Afton, Minnesota during the women's 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon at Alpensia Cross-Country Skiing Centre. Diggins placed fifth in the women's cross-country skiathlon event. Diggins was 10th at the halfway transition, 5.4 seconds off the pace. She was able to take 3.3 seconds off that lead by the halfway point of the second leg, but a grueling pace set by Sweden's Charlotte Kalla over the last three kilometers left the field fighting for silver.
Jessie Diggins of Afton, Minn., catches her breath after finishing fifth in the women's 10km Cross Country freestyle final at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on Thursday, February 15, 2018, at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Carlos Gonzalez/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS) ORG XMIT: 1223824
Shaun White continued Team USA's dominance in snowboarding events at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 by claiming the gold medal in men's snowboard halfpipe Wednesday morning at Phoenix Snow Park. It is the 100th gold medal won by Team USA in Olympic Winter Games history.
