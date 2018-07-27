HGTV encore

Minnesota viewers will have a second chance to check out the TV show starring Twin Cities renovators and Realtors Brad and Heather Fox. The Edina couple, partners in Fox Homes, shot a pilot for a new series, “Stay or Sell,” featuring their transformation of an older home for a young couple in St. Louis Park. The pilot also showcases some local artisans and locales. The show, which debuted earlier this month, will air again at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 on HGTV.

Summer at Gertens

Celebrate summer at Summerscape ’18, two full days of free workshops, seminars and activities at Gertens, July 28-29. Workshop topics include water features in the garden, weed control, pest control, making fresh salsa, birds and pollinators, growing hydrangeas, shade trees and monarch butterflies. There will be a custom potting bar, stocked with flowers, foliage and experts to help you create the perfect blend for your container garden. Food trucks also will be on hand. Summerscape hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, with workshops scheduled throughout. Advance registration is requested at gertens.com/events. Gertens is located at 5500 Blaine Av., Inver Grove Heights.

KIM PALMER

Vintage Minneapolis

Preserve Minneapolis will demonstrate how far the City of Lakes has come during its “Old Minneapolis” tour. Explore the contrast of the old buildings along Nicollet Avenue and Bridge Square and the development of the river since 1855. At the tour’s end, guests can visit the Mill City Museum and Mill City Farmers Market. 10 a.m. Aug. 12. $10. Minneapolis Visitor Information, 505 Nicollet Mall. To register go to preserveminneapolis.org.

Feeling koi

Nishikigoi, otherwise known as koi fish, will be on display at Bachman’s during the Upper Midwest Koi Club Show. A colored variety of the common carp, the fish are usually kept in outdoor ponds and water gardens. Get educated about koi, and see the different varieties available. 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 4; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5. 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. bachmans.com.

MELISSA WALKER