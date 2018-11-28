One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Virginia, Minn., the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

A knife was recovered after the shooting near 2nd Street S. and S. 3rd Avenue NW, according to a statement from the BCA.

Virginia police and St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies were called there to respond to a suspicious activity call and found someone in the street, the BCA said. “At one point one officer discharged their weapon, striking the subject,” the statement said.

The person was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia Hospital and later pronounced dead, officials said.

The officer who fired was put on administrative leave, which is standard during the investigation of such incidents. The responding officers were not wearing body cameras, according to the BCA, and investigators are checking to see whether cameras on squad cars caught the shooting.

No names were released Tuesday night. The BCA said an autopsy will be conducted by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.