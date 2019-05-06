Authorities say the fleeing motorcyclist who was killed by law enforcement officers over the weekend in Hermantown died from gunfire and not being hit by a squad car.

Timothy R. Majchrzak, 37, of Hermantown, was shot multiple times and died at the scene midafternoon Saturday, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

A gun was found near where Majchrzak was shot, but authorities have yet to say whether use of the weapon or some other action by him posed an imminent threat to the officers.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is leading the investigation, said in a statement issued Sunday night that it will “provide additional information, including the names of the deputies, once the initial interviews with incident participants are completed.”

From there, the agency added, the investigation’s finding will be turned over to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office “without recommendation” for review of whether the officers’ use of force was justified, the statement continued.

Part of the investigation, the agency added, is determining whether squad cameras captured any part of the encounter. Law enforcement officers were not wearing body cameras, the BCA said.

According to the BCA:

Two Hermantown police officers and a St. Louis County sheriff’s deputy pursued Majchrzak as he headed west on Midway Road just past W. Arrowhead Road at more than 100 miles per hour. The officers ended the pursuit near Miller Trunk Highway and Ugstad Road.

Soon after, deputies spotted Majchrzak near Stebner Road and Village Drive. They pursued him briefly until his motorcycle became stuck.

Majchrzak took off on foot, and “at one point during the encounter shots were fired. At another point, the subject was struck by a squad car.”

Officers provided medical aid to Majchrzak before he died at that location.