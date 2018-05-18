Odds

The field for Saturday's 143rd Preakness Stakes

PP Horse Trainer Jockey Odds

1. Quip Rodolphe Brisset Florent Geroux 18-1

2. Lone Sailor Thomas Amoss Irad Ortiz Jr. 18-1

3. Sporting Chance D. Wayne Lukas Luis Contreras 30-1

4. Diamond King John Servis Javier Castellano 30-1

5. Good Magic Chad Brown Jose Ortiz 7-2

6. Tenfold Steve Asmussen Ricardo Santana Jr. 25-1

7. Justify Bob Baffert Mike Smith 4/11

8. Bravazo D. Wayne Lukas Luis Saez 18-1

Weights: 126 each. Distance: 13/16 miles. Purse: $1,500,000. First place: $900,000. Second place: $300,000. Third place: $165,000. Fourth place: $90,000. Post time: 5:20 pm.