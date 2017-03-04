There has been speculation about what the Twins lineup should look like.

I'm here to remind everyone not to jump to conclusions when you see a lineup posted on March 4. Heck, someone tweeted at me the way-too-early, "looks like that could be the Opening Day lineup," line. Slow. Your. Roll.

Managers usually wait until the final week to 10 days of camp to settle in on a lineup. Let's wait until the end of March before treating Paul Molitor's lineup card like its a bunch of tea leaves. Also, I think the lineup will be ever evolving.

For instance, if you went with the Brian Dozier approved lineup, it would look like this:

Brian Dozier - likes to lead off

Jorge Polanco

Joe Mauer - Best OBP among regulars last season, good with RISP

Miguel Sano - although he looks awful right now

Max Kepler

ByungHo Park - looks quicker this spring

Eddie Rosario

Jason Castro

Byron Buxton - good guy to get on base as lineup turns over

But, if you are tired of seeing Mauer in the No. 3 spot, and want to use his OBP, it could be this:



Joe Mauer

Brian Dozier

Miguel Sano - the Frank Thomas offense

Max Kepler

ByungHo Park

Eddie Rosario

Jason Castro

Jorge Polanco

Byron Buxton

If you want my lineup...wait until the end of camp. I'm still evaluating. In general, the Twins don't have conventional hitters. And I'm trying to determine who the Twins third best hitter is after Dozier and Mauer.

But, again, it's way too early for this.



Here are the real lineups for today's game, which will be televised on FSN:

Blue Jays

Dalton Pompey, CF

Ryan Goins, 2B

Kendrys Morales, DH

Justin Smoak, 1B

Darrell Ceciliani, Lf

Anthony Alford, RF

Richard Urena, SS

Gregorio Petit, 3B

Juan Graterol, C

Casey Lawrence, C

Twins

Byron Buxton, CF

Brian Dozier, 2B

Joe Mauer, DH

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Kennys Vargas, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Jason Castro, C

J.B. Shuck, LF

Ervin Santana, RHP