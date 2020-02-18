The Boy Scouts of America declared bankruptcy Monday in the wake of sexual misconduct settlements across the U.S., but it’s unclear how that could impact thousands of Minnesota scouts.

In the Twin Cities, the Northern Star Council, which oversees scouting for about 54,000 youth in Minnesota and Wisconsin, said it doesn’t receive money from the national organization and is “separately incorporated, financially sound and will continue to keep Scouting strong for youth in our area,” spokesman Kent York said in an e-mail Monday.

But Tim Kosnoff, an attorney with a consortium of four law firms that represent 2,000 clients in Boy Scouts cases, said a national bankruptcy case will have to involve local assets.

“We don’t think there is any separation between the national and locals,” Kosnoff said. “They’re all implicated.”

The national organization, a more than century-old nonprofit, said in a statement late Monday that it “cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting.”

“We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” CEO Roger Mosby said in a statement. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process — with the proposed Trust structure — will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”

Just last week, the Boy Scouts announced a new five-year partnership with an organization to provide support to victims.

The national organization told NBC News in 2018 that it was considering bankruptcy in part because its insurance companies balked at paying settlements in sex abuse cases. According to the Associated Press, the Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection could provide a centralized, court-supervised process for handling claims while enabling the organization to remain in operation. The Boy Scouts recently mortgaged national properties to help secure a line of credit, the AP reported.

“If the largest, most influential youth organization in the history of the United States can buckle under the weight of sexual abuse allegations, then every church, school, [and] youth organization should take heed of this because if they don’t they do so at their own peril,” said Paul Mones, a lawyer in an Oregon lawsuit that resulted in a nearly $20 million jury verdict against the Scouts in 2010. “How will parents of young boys look at … the Boy Scouts? Will they now seek to continue their participation … or will it go in a different direction?”

In Minnesota, 49 Scout leaders from 1992 to 2004 have been accused of abuse, according to a 2015 Star Tribune article.