– A large North Shore resort in Two Harbors has traded hands for what could be a record price.

Superior Shores was sold to North Shore Resort Co. for about $15 million this month.

"It has an open-ended opportunity that is very appealing," said new owner Bryce Campbell, who with his mother Sheila Campbell also bought Lutsen Resort in 2018.

Bryce Campbell said he will be splitting his time between the two properties.

"They're an hour apart but really they're different parts of the shore," he said. "That's great for marketing synergies."

Campbell has plans to update and expand Superior Shores over the next several years.

Frank Jermusek, who represented the seller, said the property is already large and has a lot of room for expansion.

"It will end up being one of the largest resorts overall in the state," said Jermusek, president of SVN Northco.

For longtime resort owner Joe Re, 72, Jermusek said "it was time for him to retire and move on."

The sale comes amid a flurry of North Shore resorts changing hands in recent years, which Jermusek said is part of a "generational change."

"I think each of these properties has such unique characteristics, everyone works really well together," Campbell said. "Nonetheless we do want to be the best ones on the shore."