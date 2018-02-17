ANDOVER
JAN. 20
Burglary. Jewelry was stolen from a home in the 13300 block of Silverod Court NW. Suspects entered after breaking a window in the rear of the house.
baytown township
JAN. 17
Accident. A juvenile driving in the area of Osgood Avenue and 50th Street collided with a deer. The vehicle had to be towed, the juvenile’s father picked him up and a deputy put down the deer.
BLAINE
JAN. 15
Property damage. Someone slashed the tires on a vehicle in the 3700 block of 95th Avenue NE.
CHAMPLIN
JAN. 21
Drugs. A 16-year-old boy was cited for possession of marijuana and driving without a license at West River Road and Winnetka Avenue.
HAM LAKE
JAN. 22
Burglary. Appliances were stolen from a home in the 2800 block of 153rd Avenue NE. Suspects forced their way in through the front door.
JAN. 24
Property damage. Oil was poured into a gas tank in the 13700 block of Terrace Road NE.
LAKE ELMO
JAN. 18
Suspicious item. A backpack with wires sticking out of it was reported in the 11000 block of 40th Street. It was determined to be a piece of electrical testing equipment belonging to Xcel Energy that had been left hooked to a power box.
LAUDERDALE
JAN. 15
Theft. Someone pumped $35.60 worth of gas at a station in the 2400 block of Larpenteur Avenue and left without paying. Police contacted a person who denied the theft but then returned to the station and paid for the gas.
LINWOOD
JAN. 20
Burglary. Guns were stolen from a home in the 9100 block of Ryan Lake Drive NE. Suspects entered after breaking a window in the rear of the house.
MAPLEWOOD
JAN. 19
Vandalism. A resident in the 200 block of Crestview Drive reported that someone had turned on their water spout, causing water to leak into the basement.
MOUNDS VIEW
JAN. 27
Drugs. A 26-year-old was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and several warrants in the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.
NEW BRIGHTON
JAN. 19
Theft. A basket containing about 70 dirty diapers was stolen in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue NW.
NOWTHEN
JAN. 19
Drunken driving. A 45-year-old woman was arrested for drunken driving after a deputy saw her drive into a ditch at Nowthen Boulevard and 205th Avenue NW.
OAKDALE
JAN. 10
Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of people sneaking into a movie at the New Vision Oakdale 20 movie theater, 1188 Helmo Av. They identified the individuals, told them they were trespassing and escorted them from the building.
John Wareham • 612-673-7759
and Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131
An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.