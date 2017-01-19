A law enforcement officer and a suspect were fatally shot after a car chase in northern North Dakota Wednesday night, according to several media reports of the incident.

The Fargo ABC affiliate TV station said about 6:30 p.m. a male suspect in a stolen pickup lead four officers on a 15-minute police chase through the Devils Lake area.

A shootout then began when officers caught up to the pickup at an intersection, according to WDAY.

North Dakota state Sen. Richard Marcellais told the Minot TV news station, KXMC-TV, a shooting occurred during a traffic stop near the Rolette County town of Belcourt.

Rolette County Sheriff Gearald Medrud told the Fargo station that a deputy was fatally injured. Medrud told the Fargo station no other law enforcement officers were hurt.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was also killed, he added.

The Rolette County Sheriff’s Department would not comment Wednesday night and said more information would be available from the state’s attorney on Thursday. The state Bureau of Criminal Investgation is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back with StarTribune.com for more.

Twitter: @KarenAnelZamora