U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan said Friday that he will not run for re-election this year, an unexpected decision that elevates the stakes in what was already going to be an expensive, all-out battle between the DFL and Republicans for his northeastern Minnesota congressional seat.

"Now is the time for me to pass the baton to the next generation," Nolan, a DFLer, said in a statement announcing his retirement.

Nolan, 74, won two tough re-election battles in his northeastern Minnesota district since his election in 2012. Nolan publicly entertained a run for governor last year, only to announce last summer that he would run for re-election in the Eighth Congressional District.

On Friday, he reversed course. In a one-page statement issued Friday, Nolan promised to "finish strong" the remaining months of his term.

"Despite the fact that our nation is being challenged by some rather troubling politics, let's remember that our founders foresaw difficult times and gave us the tools to see them through," Nolan said. "Our constitution is strong, our people are resilient, and the elections of 2018, 2020 and beyond provide continuing opportunities for progress, reform and necessary change."

He said that jobs were coming back to his district and wages were up.

"The Iron Range and the Eighth District are on the economic rebound, and our best days are still ahead," Nolan added. The sprawling district includes the Iron Range, Duluth and the Arrowhead region, and also stretches south to exurban counties north of the Twin Cities.

Nolan previously served as a congressman from 1975 to 1981. His recent elections have been among the most competitive and expensive in the nation, as the district — once a DFL stronghold — has shifted to more favorable territory for Republicans. President Donald Trump carried the district by 16 points in 2016, and Nolan defeated GOP challenger Stewart Mills by only 2,009 votes.

Last fall, Mills said that he wouldn't run against Nolan for a third time, and criticized the National Republican Congressional Committee for its failure to adequately support his campaign. The GOP left us "flat footed and unable to mount a commensurate campaign," Mills wrote on Facebook.

But a spokesperson for the NRCC said Friday that the district is a top priority, and the Minnesota GOP called it one of the biggest pickup opportunities for national Republicans.

The leading Republican candidate this year has been Pete Stauber, a St. Louis County Board member and retired Duluth police officer.

"Minnesota's Eighth District was already a top pickup opportunity in the country for national Republicans, and today's news (puts) Stauber in an even stronger position," read a statement from the state GOP.

On the DFL side, Leah Phifer announced last year that she would challenge Nolan. The former FBI counterterrorism analyst has criticized Nolan for being too friendly to mining interests. A number of current and former elected DFL officials from Duluth, the Iron Range and other parts of northeastern Minnesota are likely to consider the race with Nolan's exit.

State DFL chairman Ken Martin said that Nolan's departure — which surprised him — adds another wrinkle in an already politically challenging year. Minnesota will have two U.S. Senate races, as DFLer Tina Smith faces Republican Karin Housley in a special election to fill out Al Franken's term and DFLer Amy Klobuchar runs for re-election.

The state will see a competitive gubernatorial election to replace DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, also a DFLer, is leaving an open seat in southern Minnesota as he makes a play for governor. That leaves the DFL without incumbents in two open congressional seats that Trump won last year.

And Republican Reps. Jason Lewis and Erik Paulsen are expected to have competitive re-election bids, as they try to defend the kind of suburban districts where Trump's support in polls has been dropping.

Martin said that the race to succeed Nolan will be the most competitive and expensive in the country.

"There's going to be a lot of resources flowing in from both sides ... It's just a district that Republicans feel is ripe for the pickings and that Democrats feel they're going to absolutely have to defend to win the majority back," he said.