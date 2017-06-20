A no-frills airline is starting service connecting St. Cloud and the Fort Myers area, a popular Florida destination for Minnesotans seeking to flee winter weather and maybe take in a Twins spring training baseball game or two, company officials announced Tuesday.

Allegiant’s seasonal nonstop connection starts Nov. 15, and the Las Vegas-based airline said fares could be had for as little as $69 each way.

This new route, flying on Wednesdays and Saturdays, was one of 28 that the airline announced connecting various northern points with warmer ones to the south and west.

The scheduled departure time from St. Cloud on Nov. 15 is 10:30 a.m., with arrival at 3:15 p.m. In the other direction, takeoff is pegged at 2:10 p.m., with a 4:55 p.m. arrival.

Krysta Levy, a spokeswoman for Allegiant, said that a firm date has yet to be determined for when the connection would end for the season, but it certainly will run until Easter, which is April 1.

Allegiant also offers flights between St. Cloud and the Phoenix-Mesa airport.

The St. Cloud Airport is municipally operated and is located a few miles east of downtown, making it a convenient option for travelers who live north and west of the Twin Cities. It offers free parking for travelers.