Jackson Erdmann passed for 335 yards and four touchdowns to help host St. John's, ranked No. 4 in NCAA Division III, outlast Gustavus Adolphus 33-21 in an MIAC game Saturday in Collegeville, Minn.

Erdmann, who completed 24 of 35 passes, threw three TD passes in the first half as the Johnnies (2-0, 1-0 MIAC) opened a 21-14 lead at halftime.

Erdmann's final TD pass — an 11-yarder to Jack Kemper — gave the Johnnies a 33-21 lead with 7:22 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Michael Veldman passed for 395 yards and three TDs to lead the Gusties (2-1, 0-1). Veldman completed 33 of 48 passes.

The Johnnies defense intercepted two passes and recovered a Gustavus fumble.

St. Thomas 74, Hamline 14: Tom Loeffler rushed for 161 yards and three TDs and Josh Parks rushed for 160 yards and three TDs to lead the Tommies, ranked No 6 in Division III, past the host Pipers. Parks also caught a TD pass for the Tommies (2-0, 1-0 MIAC), who had 742 yards in offense. Tommy Dolan passed for 215 yards and two TDs for the Tommies. Connor Leavens threw two TD passes for the Pipers (1-2, 0-1).

Concordia (Moorhead) 48, Augsburg 0: Blake Kragnes threw two touchdown passes and Marshall King and Willie Julkes each returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the host Cobbers to their first victory of the season. The Cobbers (1-2, 1-0 MIAC) were leading 34-0 midway through the third quarter before the returns by King and Julkes in a span of 1 minute, 43 seconds.

St. Olaf 36, Carleton 19: Jordan Embry rushed for 138 yards and a TD and Khayleb Willis rushed for 120 yards and a TD to lead the host Oles (3-0, 1-0) to a victory in Northfield in the 100th meeting of the crosstown rivals. Johnathan Singleton passed for 245 yards and three TDs for the Knights (2-1, 0-1).