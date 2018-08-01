Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of July 23-29 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America’s Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) 60 Minutes (CBS) The Bachelorette (ABC) The Big Bang Theory (CBS) NCIS (CBS) World of Dance, Tue. (NBC) Big Brother, Wed. (CBS) Young Sheldon (CBS) Big Brother, Thu. (CBS) Big Brother, Sun. (CBS) World of Dance, Wed. (NBC) American Ninja Warrior (NBC) Blue Bloods (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) Dateline (NBC) The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC) NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) Mom (CBS) America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC) America’s Got Talent, Sun. (NBC)

Movie rentals

‘Ready Player One’ is No. 1

Here are Redbox’s top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.