If the first round of the NFL draft goes EXACTLY as predicted below — and we all know that mock drafts never, ever go awry, eh? — there will be 21 defenders, seven pass rushers, five Alabama players, three quarterbacks and a guard named Forrest selected while Vikings fans wait and wait and, well, zzzzz. So, without further guessing analysis, let’s get to it …

1. Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Myles Garrett

There’s no QB worth the top pick this year. In other words, the Browns are even bad at being bad.

2. 49ers

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

San Francisco also needs a QB, but pass rusher is their top defensive priority. They tap the local kid.

3. Bears

Jamal Adams, S, LSU

Chicago sidesteps Jonathan Allen and takes a safety in the first round for the first time since 1990 (Mark Carrier).

4. Jaguars

Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama

Jonathan Allen

Not Jacksonville’s top need, but Jags add best player on the board.

5. Titans

(from Rams)

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

If not the most productive receiver, Tennessee could trade down or take top cornerback.

6. Jets

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

Like 2011 (sorry for the Christian Ponder reminder), the run on QBs will start sooner than you think.

7. Chargers

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

Yes, that’s two safeties in the top seven picks. L.A. needs O-linemen, so it might trade down here.

8. Panthers

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Perfect need matches up with top player available. And hits on Cam Newton are immediately reduced.

9. Bengals

Derek Barnett, DE-OLB, Tennessee

Cincinnati needs offensive linemen, but a pass rusher to aid Carlos Dunlap will be a good addition.

10. Bills

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

Buffalo also needs a receiver but realizes the top corner helps when one shares a division with a man named Brady.

11. Saints

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

A fourth pass rusher flies off the board by the 11th pick. A must-have position for New Orleans.

12. Browns

(from Eagles)

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

When it comes to QBs, Cleveland strikes out more than Byron Buxton. Might as well take a swing on the Northeast Ohio kid.

13. Cardinals

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

Arizona needs someone who can handle the heat of playing on the other side of Patrick Peterson.

14. Eagles

(from Vikings)

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford

Philadelphia needs a corner and was targeting Sidney Jones before his pro day injury. McCaffrey fits Philly’s offense.

15. Colts

Takkarist McKinley, DE-OLB, UCLA

There goes a fifth pass rusher to another team in need of knocking the stuffing out of the other quarterback.

16. Ravens

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

Baltimore also needs a pass rusher, but the value for Williams at No. 16 is too high to pass up.

17. Redskins

Malik MCDowell, DT, Michigan State

Unusual size and quickness for a DT will fortify Washington’s interior line with a run-stopper who can rush, too.

18. Titans

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

The top tight end gives Tennessee another mismatch — alongside Delanie Walker — in its two-tight end base offense.

19. Buccaneers

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan

Tampa Bay could go with Dalvin Cook or another running back in light of Doug Martin’s uncertainty. But safety is a big need.

20. Broncos

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

Ryan Ramczyk

It’s hard to picture the first tackle going this late. With the offensive tackle pool so shallow, needy teams might trade up.

21. Lions

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

Could be a top-10 pick. If he slides this far, the Lions fill a need with a potentially elite player.

22. Dolphins

Haason Reddick, ILB, Temple

Miami also needs O-line help, but stabilizing its run defense is a must.

23. Giants

Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida

A big, versatile inside run stopper with pass-rushing skills. Not a bad need to fill at No. 23.

24. Raiders

Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

Another Gator off the board as the Raiders look to add muscle to their linebacker group. Running back also is a possibility.

25. Texans

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

If you threw a bazillion dollars at Brock Osweiler, you might as well take a leap of faith on a QB in the first round.

26. Seahawks

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

The Legion of Boom needs new blood. O-line also a possibility.

27. Chiefs

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Kansas City will be quite pleased if the draft unfolds this way. Chiefs also could surprise with a QB pick.

28. Cowboys

Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri

Jerry wants a pass rusher. Many will be gone by now. But Harris fits the need.

29. Packers

Adoree Jackson, CB, USC

Adoree' Jackson

Forget the running back need for now. Did you see how thin Green Bay was at corner last year?

30. Steelers

Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

Pittsburgh might go QB, too, but the Steelers’ immediate need is at outside ’backer.

31. Falcons

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

Forrest Lamp

Ran a 5-flat 40. Means nothing, but somewhere an agent was yelling, “Run, Forrest, Run!”

32. Saints

(from Patriots)

Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

The Vikings could sneak into the bottom of the first round, but keeping their eight picks seems logical considering right guard is their top need.