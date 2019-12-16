Playoff picture
For the Vikings to make the playoffs: The Vikings need only one victory or one Rams loss over the final two weeks.
For the Vikings to win the division: They must win out (beating Green Bay and Chicago at home) and the Packers must lose out (meaning losing at Detroit in Week 17).
NFC STANDINGS
1. Seattle* 11-3
2. Green Bay*11-3
3. New Oorleans**10-3
4. Dallas***7-7
5. San Francisco*11-3
6. Minnesota 10-4
* clinched playoff berth
** clinched NFC South title
*** can clinch NFC East on Sunday by winning at Philadelphia
