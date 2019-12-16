Playoff picture

For the Vikings to make the playoffs: The Vikings need only one victory or one Rams loss over the final two weeks.

For the Vikings to win the division: They must win out (beating Green Bay and Chicago at home) and the Packers must lose out (meaning losing at Detroit in Week 17).

NFC STANDINGS

1. Seattle* 11-3

2. Green Bay*11-3

3. New Oorleans**10-3

4. Dallas***7-7

5. San Francisco*11-3

6. Minnesota 10-4

* clinched playoff berth

** clinched NFC South title

*** can clinch NFC East on Sunday by winning at Philadelphia