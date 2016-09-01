Minnesota college sports goes well beyond the Gophers. Here's a guide to the conferences that include the state's Division II and Division III programs. Here's where you can find schedules, results, standings and links to live video of games.

Winter and spring sports:

Minnesota Intercollegiate  Athletic Conference

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

National Junior College Athletic Association

College football

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

Midwest Conference (Macalester football)

National sites:

D3football.com

D3hoops.com

D3volleyball.com

D3hockey.com

D3baseball.com

 