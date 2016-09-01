Minnesota college sports goes well beyond the Gophers. Here's a guide to the conferences that include the state's Division II and Division III programs. Here's where you can find schedules, results, standings and links to live video of games.
Winter and spring sports:
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
National Junior College Athletic Association
College football
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
Midwest Conference (Macalester football)
National sites: