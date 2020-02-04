FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Lost, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) The new head of an FBI task force takes on a crime syndicate run by a pair of Russian nationals.

3. Dear Edward, by Ann Napolitano. (Dial) A 12-year-old boy tries to start over after becoming the sole survivor of a plane crash in which he lost his immediate family.

4. Such a Fun Age, by Kiley Reid. (Putnam) Tumult ensues when Alix Chamberlain’s babysitter is mistakenly accused of kidnapping her charge.

5. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful-conviction case.

6. Moral Compass, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Shortly after St. Ambrose Prep goes coed, a student is attacked and the community falls apart.

7. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

8. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

9. The Giver of Stars, by Jojo Moyes. (Pamela Dorman/Viking) In Depression-era Kentucky, five women refuse to be cowed by men or convention as they deliver books.

10. Long Bright River, by Liz Moore. (Riverhead) Mickey risks her job with the Philadelphia police force by going after a murderer and searching for her missing sister.

NONFICTION

1. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

2. Tightrope, by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn. (Knopf) Pulitzer Prize-winning authors examine issues affecting working-class Americans.

3. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

4. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband’s political ascent.

5. Running Against the Devil, by Rick Wilson. (Crown Forum) Republican strategist offers his insights on how to potentially defeat President Donald Trump in the upcoming election.

6. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, by Lori Gottlieb. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) A psychotherapist gains unexpected insights when she becomes another therapist’s patient.

7. Uncanny Valley, by Anna Wiener. (MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) A millennial’s memoir is interwoven with a look at changes within Silicon Valley.

8. Catch and Kill, by Ronan Farrow. (Little, Brown) The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter details some surveillance and intimidation tactics used to pressure journalists and elude consequences by certain wealthy and connected men.

9. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The multi-award-winning solo artist’s first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

10. Successful Aging, by Daniel J. Levitin. (Dutton) A neuroscientist suggests using resilience strategies as we grow older.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Leadership Strategy and Tactics, by Jocko Willink. (St. Martin’s)

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy. (HarperOne)

3. The Blue Zones Kitchen, by Dan Buettner. (National Geographic)

4. Atomic Habits, by James Clear. (Avery) (b)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [Expletive], by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Jan. 18. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.