FICTION

1. The Night Fire, by Michael Connelly. (Little, Brown) Harry Bosch and Renée Ballard return to take up a case that held the attention of Bosch’s mentor.

2. The Guardians, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) Cullen Post, a lawyer and Episcopal minister, antagonizes some ruthless killers when he takes on a wrongful-conviction case.

3. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a young woman who survived alone in a marsh becomes a murder suspect.

4. The Deserter, by Nelson DeMille and Alex DeMille. (Simon & Schuster) Two members of the Criminal Investigation Division must bring back a Delta Force soldier who disappeared.

5. Agent Running in the Field, by John le Carré. (Viking) A veteran of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service, who is assigned to command a lesser band of spies, hatches a covert operation.

6. The 19th Christmas, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) In the 19th installment of the “Women’s Murder Club” series, detective Lindsay Boxer and company take on a fearsome criminal.

7. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett. (Harper) A sibling relationship is impacted when the family goes from poverty to wealth and back again over the course of many decades.

8. The Water Dancer, by Ta-Nehisi Coates. (One World) A young man who was gifted with a mysterious power becomes part of a war between slavers and the enslaved.

9. The Institute, by Stephen King. (Scribner) Children with special talents are abducted and sequestered in an institution where the sinister staff seeks to extract their gifts through harsh methods.

10. The Testaments, by Margaret Atwood. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday) In a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” old secrets bring three women together as the Republic of Gilead’s theocratic regime shows signs of decay.

NONFICTION

1. Me, by Elton John. (Holt) The multi-award-winning solo artist’s first autobiography chronicles his career, relationships and private struggles.

2. Catch and Kill, by Ronan Farrow. (Little, Brown) The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter details some surveillance and intimidation tactics used to pressure journalists and elude consequences by certain wealthy and connected men.

3. Dumpty, by John Lithgow. (Chronicle Prism) The actor satirizes the Trump administration with a collection of poems and illustrations.

4. Blowout, by Rachel Maddow. (Crown) The MSNBC host argues that the global oil and gas industry has weakened democracies and bolstered authoritarians.

5. Three Days at the Brink, by Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney. (Morrow) Fox News host describes a meeting between Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Josef Stalin in Tehran during World War II.

6. Talking to Strangers, by Malcolm Gladwell. (Little, Brown) Famous examples of miscommunication serve as the backdrop to explain potential conflicts and misunderstandings.

7. Permanent Record, by Edward Snowden. (Metropolitan/Holt) A memoir by the former National Security Agency contractor who exposed the government’s mass surveillance program.

8. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists, who is kept out of school, educates herself enough to leave home for university.

9. The Way I Heard It, by Mike Rowe. (Gallery) Television personality relays stories from his podcast and personal anecdotes.

10. Touched by the Sun, by Carly Simon. (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) The singer and songwriter describes her friendship with Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, by Ree Drummond. (Morrow)

2. Nothing Fancy, by Alison Roman. (Clarkson Potter)

3. I Really Needed This Today, by Hoda Kotb with Jane Lorenzini. (Putnam)

4. Binging With Babish, by Andrew Rea. (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) (b)

5. Food: What the Heck Should I Cook? by Mark Hyman. (Little, Brown Spark) (b)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 26. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.