FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) A woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

2. Queen Bee, by Dorothea Benton Frank. (Morrow) A beekeeper's quiet life is unsettled by her demanding mother, outgoing sister and neighboring widower.

3. The 18th Abduction, by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro. (Little, Brown) The 18th book in the "Women's Murder Club" series. Lindsay Boxer investigates the disappearance of three female teachers.

4. The Guest Book, by Sarah Blake. (Flatiron) Evie Milton uncovers a story going back a couple of generations that may shatter a family myth.

5. Ask Again, Yes, by Mary Beth Keane. (Scribner) The lives of neighboring families in a New York City suburb intertwine over four decades.

6. Redemption, by David Baldacci. (Grand Central) The fifth book in the "Memory Man" series. The first man Amos Decker put behind bars asks to have his name cleared.

7. Sunset Beach, by Mary Kay Andrews. (St. Martin's) Drue Campbell inherits a rundown beach bungalow and takes a job at her estranged father's personal injury attorney office.

8. Fire and Blood, by George R.R. Martin. (Bantam) The first volume of the two-part history of the Targaryens in Westeros.

9. The Silent Patient, by Alex Michaelides. (Celadon) Theo Faber looks into the mystery of a famous painter who stops speaking after shooting her husband.

10. Blessing in Disguise, by Danielle Steel. (Delacorte) Isabelle McAvoy faces challenges as she raises three daughters from three separate fathers on her own.

NONFICTION

1. Unfreedom of the Press, by Mark R. Levin. (Threshold Editions) The conservative commentator and radio host makes his case that the press is aligned with political ideology. (b)

2. Howard Stern Comes Again, by Howard Stern. (Simon & Schuster) The radio interviewer delves into some of his favorite on-air conversations from the past four decades of his career.

3. The Pioneers, by David McCullough. (Simon & Schuster) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian tells the story of the settling of the Northwest Territory through five main characters.

4. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

5. Becoming, by Michelle Obama. (Crown) The former first lady describes how she balanced work, family and her husband's political ascent.

6. Sea Stories, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central) A memoir by the retired four-star Navy admiral, including the capture of Saddam Hussein and the raid to kill Osama bin Laden.

7. Range, by David Epstein. (Riverhead) An argument for how generalists excel more than specialists, especially in complex and unpredictable fields.

8. The Second Mountain, by David Brooks. (Random House) A New York Times op-ed columnist espouses having an outward focus to attain a meaningful life.

9. The British Are Coming, by Rick Atkinson. (Holt) The Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist begins his "Revolution Trilogy" with events from 1775 to 1777.

10. Anthony Bourdain Remembered, by CNN. (Ecco) A collection of photographs and remembrances by some who were influenced by the chef and television host.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Stay Sexy and Don't Get Murdered, by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. (Forge)

2. Make Your Bed, by William H. McRaven. (Grand Central)

3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a ----, by Mark Manson. (Harper) (b)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

5. Everything Is ------, by Mark Manson. (Harper)

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending June. 1. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.