FICTION

1. The Reckoning, by John Grisham. (Doubleday) A decorated World War II veteran shoots and kills a pastor inside a Mississippi church.

2. Every Breath, by Nicholas Sparks. (Grand Central) Difficult choices surface when Hope Anderson and Tru Walls meet in a North Carolina seaside town.

3. The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, by Mitch Albom. (Harper) The sequel to “The Five People You Meet in Heaven” follows Annie on her heavenly journey.

4. Unsheltered, by Barbara Kingsolver. (Harper) Intertwined stories of two families who live in different centuries on the same street corner in Vineland, N.J.

5. A Spark of Light, by Jodi Picoult. (Ballantine) The lives of patients, doctors and activists intersect when a gunman holds them hostage at a woman’s health center in Mississippi.

6. Ambush, by James Patterson and James O. Born. (Little, Brown) Michael Bennett discovers that an assassin is targeting him and his family.

7. Holy Ghost, by John Sandford. (Putnam) Virgil Flowers investigates shootings in a Minnesota town following an attempt to revive its ailing economy.

8. The Witch Elm, by Tana French. (Viking) After Toby Hennessy retreats to his family’s ancestral home, a skull discovered in the backyard exposes his family’s past.

9. Vince Flynn: Red War, by Kyle Mills. (Emily Bestler/Atria) When the Russian prime minister plots to invade the Baltics, only Mitch Rapp can stop him.

10. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens. (Putnam) In a quiet town on the North Carolina coast in 1969, a woman who survived alone in the marsh becomes a murder suspect.

NONFICTION

1. Killing the SS, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard. (Holt) A look at the postwar manhunt for members of Hitler’s inner circle.

2. The Mamba Mentality, by Kobe Bryant. (Melcher/MCD/Farrar, Straus & Giroux) The former Los Angeles Laker describes various skills and techniques he used on the court.

3. Ship of Fools, by Tucker Carlson. (Free Press) Fox News anchor argues that America’s ruling class is out of touch with everyday citizens.

4. Brief Answers to the Big Questions, by Stephen Hawking. (Bantam) A collection of essays from the late scientist’s personal archive that address 10 imponderables.

5. Fear, by Bob Woodward. (Simon & Schuster) Based on hours of interviews with sources, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist describes debates and decisionmaking within the Trump White House.

6. Presidents of War, by Michael Beschloss. (Crown) How American presidents waged wars and expanded the power of the executive branch.

7. Shade, by Pete Souza. (Little, Brown) The former White House photographer juxtaposes pictures of former President Barack Obama with tweets, headlines and quotes from the Trump administration.

8. The Fifth Risk, by Michael Lewis. (Norton) The author of “The Big Short” examines how the Trump administration staffs its federal agencies.

9. Leadership, by Doris Kearns Goodwin. (Simon & Schuster) The challenges that shaped the leadership abilities of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson. (x)

10. Educated, by Tara Westover. (Random House) The daughter of survivalists leaves home for a university.

Advice, How-To, Miscellaneous

1. Cook Like a Pro, by Ina Garten. (Clarkson Potter)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, by Rachel Hollis. (Thomas Nelson) (b)

3. Dare to Lead, by Brené Brown. (Random House)

4. The Laws of Human Nature, by Robert Greene. (Viking)

5. Gmorning, Gnight! by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Illustrated by Jonny Sun.

Rankings reflect sales at venues nationwide for the week ending Oct. 27. An (x) indicates that a book’s sales are barely distinguishable from those of the book above. A (b) indicates that some sellers report receiving bulk orders.