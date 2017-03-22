The Vikings announced Wednesday evening that new running back Latavius Murray, who signed a three-year contract with the team last week, underwent “successful” ankle surgery earlier in the day Wednesday.
In a statement, the Vikings said they “were aware of the required surgery prior to signing” Murray on March 16. His surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson, the renowned foot and ankle surgeon based out of Charlotte, N.C.
Murray is expected to fully recover and be ready for the start of training camp.
More details to come.
