The Diocese of New Ulm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, becoming the 16th Catholic religious order to seek protection from claims.

A year ago, New Ulm was the last of Minnesota’s six Catholic districts, five dioceses and the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, to make public a list of priests credibly accused of sexually abusing children. The diocese released the names of 16 priests with credible allegations of child sexual abuse against them.

As with the other dioceses, the New Ulm list was made public after the settlement of clergy abuse lawsuits, which required the release of the names of credibly accused priests as well as internal church documents about them.

“Reorganization provides the Diocese a process to fulfill its obligation, as much as possible, to victims and survivors of clergy sexual abuse of minors, while continuing to carry out its ministry,” New Ulm Bishop John LeVoir said in a statement. “We must never forget to pray for their healing.”

The first lists came out in 2013. The numbers range from six in the Crookston Diocese to 33 priests in St. Cloud to nearly 60 in the Twin Cities archdiocese.

The activity in the New Ulm Diocese was significant because former Archbishop John Nienstedt led there before he was promoted to the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis. Nienstedt stepped down in June 2015 after the Ramsey County Attorney’s office filed charges against the archdiocese, claiming it failed to protect children from pedophiles.

The New Ulm Diocese, in south central Minnesota, is home to about 60,000 Catholics served by 75 parishes in 15 counties.

“The bankruptcy filing does not stop the pursuit of justice for sexual abuse survivors,” attorney Mike Finnegan said. “Survivors will continue to seek truth and accountability in the bankruptcy process.”

The bankruptcy cases of the St. Paul and Duluth dioceses, filed in 2015, still remain in federal court.

Twitter: @rochelleolson