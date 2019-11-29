Ready or not, here she comes

In "Ready or Not" (R; ⋆⋆½) Grace (Samara Weaving) marries a man who has been estranged from his extremely wealthy, board game-selling family. As part of a family ritual, the couple's wedding night turns into a weapons-filled hunt fueled by the idea that a human sacrifice (aka Grace) will help the family maintain its riches. "The rich are different," says one character, in case you didn't know.

Katie Foran-McHale, Tribune News Service

