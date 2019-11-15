The power of music

"Blinded by the Light" (PG-13, ⋆⋆⋆½), an ode to Bruce Springsteen, breaking free and belonging, delves into the singular power of music. We meet Javed (Viveik Kalra) in 1987 as a teenager living in a working-class town in southeast England, where he and his Pakistani family emigrated years earlier. Feeling like an outsider in his own home, Javed takes refuge in the music of the era. The film traces Javed's efforts to separate from his family and find himself, as he discovers Springsteen's working-class anthems. But the film isn't about music snobbery or idol worship as much as instinctively gravitating toward someone else's voice and, in the process, discovering your own.

ANN HORNADAY, Washington Post

