Courtesy of Tushie Montgomery Architects

New renderings now show what an apartment tower on the corner of Hennepin and Washington avenues in downtown Minneapolis could look like.

Developers are proposing a 20-story, 355-unit apartment complex to take up an empty grass lot and parking lot on the prominent corner across from the Whole Foods grocery store, according to Evan Jacobsen, a principal architect at Tushie Montgomery Architects, who is designing the project.

Chicago-area-based developers Harlem Irving Cos. and CA Ventures introduced the project in August to the Downtown Minneapolis Neighborhood Association, and last week the association’s land use committee provided a letter of support for the preliminary plans.

Last week, the development group also submitted plans to the city to be discussed at an upcoming planning commission committee of the whole meeting.

Across Hennepin Avenue, United Properties has plans to build an office and potentially hotel tower on the Nicollet Hotel Block site. United Properties hasn’t said what its final plans would entail, but the development company is supposed to submit the land use application for the project to the city this month.

Courtesy of Tushie Montgomery Architects