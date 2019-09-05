Open office hours

Orna Guralnik makes some extra room on the couch for "Couples Therapy," a docuseries that allows viewers to sit in on her intimate sessions with clients. It's unclear whether the participants signed off to help other struggling couples or if they're auditioning for their own shows on Bravo.

9 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Softie at heart

"Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik" offers its host plenty of opportunities to apply his withering wit, from ridiculing Kristen Schaal's baby voice to needling David Spade for his appearance in "Police Academy 4." But Jeselnik has a soft side when it comes to the art of stand-up, which leads to some fascinating conversations with his fellow comics.

10 p.m. Friday, Comedy Central

Jeselnik

Ready for the country

A lot of the all-stars featured in Ken Burns' "Country Music" aren't on the bill for "Country Music: Live at the Ryman," but the two-hour special still serves as a nice preview for the documentary's premiere next Sunday. Highlights include Dwight Yoakam and Dierks Bentley traveling the "Streets of Bakersfield" and Rosanne Cash paying tribute to father Johnny Cash with a cover of "I Still Miss Someone."

7 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

Undercover of the night

Sacha Baron Cohen, best known for causing trouble as Borat, plays it straight in "The Spy," a series about an Israeli agent who goes undercover in Syria with more on his agenda than pulling pranks. It's a kick to watch Cohen show off his dramatic chops, but director Gideon Raff's use of washed-out cinematography makes sure that viewers don't have too much fun.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin