Night at the museum

"Smithsonian Time Capsule: Beyond Stonewall" is tied to the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn uprising, but the documentary digs deeper than that pivotal moment in the gay rights movement. Curators at the Smithsonian Institution, using its vast collection of memorabilia, also share stories about Walt Whitman, Matthew Shepard and Gene Robinson, the first openly gay priest to be consecrated as a bishop.

7 p.m., Smithsonian Channel

Can't stop dancin'

Watch Twin Cities hoofer Jarrod Paulson audition for "So You Think You Can Dance," the reality-competition show that has managed to stay on its feet since 2005. The series has featured some big names at the judges' table, including Christina Applegate, Ellen DeGeneres, Lady Gaga and Debbie Reynods, but it's regular/co-creator Nigel Lythgoe who keeps the beat.

8 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

Warp speed

"Final Space," one of 2017's more clever animated comedies, is faster and more furious in its second season — which may be an adjustment to its new home on Adult Swim, where most viewers apparently have short attention spans. (New episodes will still air on TBS, but a week after their debut.) The sci-fi spoof may now be a bit too frantic for its own good, but it's still a voyage worth taking.

10:30 p.m., Adult Swim

Neal Justin