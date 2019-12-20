Mazel tov

When it comes to diversity, the Hallmark Channel has long been on the naughty list. But let's give the network credit when it makes an effort. "Double Holiday," starring Carly Pope of "Popular," is its first Hanukkah-themed movie since 2012. But just because the focus is on a different faith, don't expect a different formula. Love is still very much in the air.

7 p.m. Saturday, Hallmark

Unforced error

"Subject to Review" could have been a fascinating look at how instant replay has changed professional tennis, but by focusing almost exclusively on the technology while setting the players on the sidelines, the filmmakers missed the ball. Compared with other sports documentaries that carry the "30 for 30" banner, this one feels like it's moving in slow motion.

2 p.m. Sunday, ESPN

Beyond Siri

It's nice to see Robert Downey Jr. lend his Hollywood weight to "The Age of A.I.," an eight-part series that tries to prove that artificial intelligence doesn't have to be our archenemy. While the series has some inspiring adventures to share, especially when it comes to how robotics are helping to fight disease, it could have used a little more of Tony Stark's wit.

Now streaming on YouTube

Neal Justin