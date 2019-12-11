No place like home

The first half of the final season of "Fuller House" welcomes a new baby, one who inexplicably manages to get some shut-eye despite the canned laughter. Despite the reboot's groan-inducing silliness, there's no denying the charms of star Candace Cameron Bure, who more than deserves her status as Queen of the Hallmark Movies, and a dance number featuring many of the original show's stars that is downright infectious. The remaining episodes will drop sometime next year.

Now streaming on Netflix

Once upon a time

Wallace Shawn's scene-stealing appearance in "Marriage Story" (now streaming on Netflix) is all the incentive I need to re-watch 1987's "The Princess Bride," the brilliant comedy that works as a fairy tale for both children and adults. Shawn's wordplay with the late Andre the Giant is as inconceivable as it is hilarious.

7 p.m. BBC America

Fill-in duties

Some familiar Hollywood names are staying up late to take over hosting duties on "The Late Late Show With James Corden." Jeff Goldblum fills in Thursday for Corden, who is off for two weeks to shoot a feature film, "The Prom," while also making time to play Boris Johnson this past weekend on "Saturday Night Live." Other substitutes through Dec. 18 include Melissa McCarthy, Chance the Rapper and Ken Jeong.

11:35 p.m. WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin