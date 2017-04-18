The NCAA added the national volleyball, wrestling and men’s gymnastics championships Tuesday to Minneapolis’ busy sports schedule, along with another round of men’s basketball tournament action.

The University of Minnesota won the bids Tuesday to be the host school.

In December 2018, the Target Center will be the host site for the volleyball Final Four — the first time Minneapolis will host the volleyball championships since the 1988 event at Williams Arena.

In March 2020, the wrestling championships come to U.S. Bank Stadium, the first time that event will be held in a football stadium since 1997.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament returns to Minneapolis in 2021 — two years after the Final Four arrives in 2019 — for a Midwest Regional at Target Center.

And in 2021, men’s gymnastics titles will be won at the U’s Sports Pavilion.

U.S. Bank Stadium will host the NCAA wrestling championships in March of 2020.

Previously announced Minnesota-hosted events were the men’s swimming/diving championships (March 2018 at the U), the women’s (Ridder Arena at the U) and men’s Frozen Four (Xcel Energy Center) events in March and April of 2018, a women’s gymnastics regional (April 2018 at the U) and the men’s basketball Final Four (U.S. Bank Stadium, April 2019).

In all, the U and the Twin Cities will partner to host nine NCAA championships in the next five years.

The NCAA announced hosts and sites Tuesday for 83 championships in a variety of sports. The highlight of the previous bidding process was Minneapolis and U.S. Bank Stadium being awarded the 2019 Final Four.

The U and its bid committee partners are holding a 1 p.m. press conference at TCF Bank Stadium to talk about the announcement.

The events will add to a busy national and global sports schedule for the Twin Cities. The headliner, the 52nd Super Bowl, arrives early next year on Feb. 4, 2018. Before that, the X Games come to Minneapolis this summer, and right after The Big Game comes the NCAA men’s and women’s Frozen Four events. The X Games return in the summer of 2018, and the NCAA Men’s Final Four arrives the following April.

Minnesota sports fans could get a break from all this action sometime in the summer of 2019 ... maybe.

Championship events

July 13-16, 2017: X Games (U.S. Bank Stadium, other venues).

Feb. 4, 2018: Super Bowl LII (U.S. Bank Stadium).

March, 2018: NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships (U of M).

March 16-18, 2018: NCAA women’s Frozen Four (Ridder Arena, U of M).

April 5-7, 2018: NCAA men’s Frozen Four (Xcel Energy Center).

July 19-22, 2018: X Games return (U.S. Bank Stadium, other venues).

Dec. 13-15, 2018: NCAA volleyball Final Four (Target Center).

April 6-8, 2019: NCAA men’s basketball Final Four (U.S. Bank Stadium).

March 19-21, 2020: NCAA wrestling championships (U.S. Bank Stadium).

March 25-27, 2021: NCAA men’s basketball tournament Midwest Regional (Target Center).